Midland city council rejects mask mandate again

Councilman Jack Ladd proposed ordinance failed 4 to 3 that would have required businesses to post signage calling for a face covering to enter or receive a $500 fine
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland city council has again voted against any type of mask mandate.

Councilmembers Michael Trost and Jack Ladd’s mask mandates were discussed today at the city council meeting but met the same fate as last week’s ruling.

Councilman Jack Ladd proposed ordinance failed 4 to 3 that would have required businesses to post signage calling for a face covering to enter or receive a $500 fine.

“My ordinance for me was that bare minimum,” said Ladd. “I am a little disappointed that I couldn’t pass today, I’m not going to give up I’ll keep trying to find solutions but maybe the solution is going to involve a caring not a sting.”

Councilman Michael Trosts proposal for a community-led mitigation plan task force was also voted down

While those ordinances failed, they did approve giving Midland Memorial Hospital more funding to expand testing and a resolution endorsing wearing a mask is the right to continue to do.

“They gave us both funding and a resolution to support a mask… that’s what we got so we will make the most of that,” said Midland Memorial Hospital CEO, Russell Meyers. “But we will continue to work together with the council, it has been a good relationship there’s no question in my mind that they want to do what’s best for the community but there is a legitimate disagreement over what that is.”

Councilman Ladd said even though his plan was voted down, he wants to continue to work on a plan that will support business owners.

