Local counties heading back to 50% occupancy rate due to high COVID-19 hospitalization rates

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services officially cut occupancy rates in most Permian Basin counties today because of consistently high COVID-19 hospitalization rates.

The mandate is based on data from local hospitals, which report 15% or more of the total patient count was due to coronavirus for seven consecutive days.

Local bars must also shut their doors again if they don’t sell food.

Outdoor gatherings are also limited to 10 people.

The mandate goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and will stay in effect until the hospitalization rate drops below 15% for another seven days straight.

