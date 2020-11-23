Advertisement

Holly Jolly market held at Bush Convention Center

The market almost fell victim to COVID-19 but was able to go on with some restrictions.
By Kate Porter
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:50 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Holly Jolly market was held at the Bush Convention Center in Midland on Sunday.

Tilted Crown events say the Holly Jolly market is their most significant event of the year.

Tilted Crown co-owner Nicole Jones says this event allows attendees and vendors to feel normal again.

“I think this one is so special because we have a lot of great local vendors. They all come together. It’s kind of like coming together as a family for thanksgiving. We all come together; we are all here for the same reason. When people come out, it makes it awesome. everybody has a good day, we all leave happy,” said Jones.

Holly Jolly market will be in Odessa at the Ector County Coliseum on December 5th and 6th.

