Gov. Greg Abbott announces plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccines
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced his plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccines in the coming months.
The first of the vaccines could be arriving as early as December.
Texas will be allocating COVID-19 vaccines based on the following criteria:
- Protecting health care workers who fill a critical role in caring for and preserving the lives of COVID-19 patients and maintaining the health care infrastructure for all who need it.
- Protecting frontline workers who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their work providing critical services and preserving the economy.
- Protecting vulnerable populations who are at greater risk of severe disease and death if they contract COVID-19.
- Mitigating health inequities due to factors such as demographics, poverty, insurance status and geography.
- Data-driven allocations using the best available scientific evidence and epidemiology at the time, allowing for flexibility for local conditions.
- Geographic diversity through a balanced approach that considers access in urban and rural communities and in affected ZIP codes.
- Transparency through sharing allocations with the public and seeking public feedback.
Health care workers who provide care for COVID-19 patients and other vulnerable residents will be the first group to receive the vaccine.
This includes staff at hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical services and home health care workers.
