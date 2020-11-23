Advertisement

Gov. Greg Abbott announces plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccines

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas'...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas' response to COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced his plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccines in the coming months.

The first of the vaccines could be arriving as early as December.

Texas will be allocating COVID-19 vaccines based on the following criteria:

  • Protecting health care workers who fill a critical role in caring for and preserving the lives of COVID-19 patients and maintaining the health care infrastructure for all who need it.
  • Protecting frontline workers who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their work providing critical services and preserving the economy.
  • Protecting vulnerable populations who are at greater risk of severe disease and death if they contract COVID-19.
  • Mitigating health inequities due to factors such as demographics, poverty, insurance status and geography.
  • Data-driven allocations using the best available scientific evidence and epidemiology at the time, allowing for flexibility for local conditions.
  • Geographic diversity through a balanced approach that considers access in urban and rural communities and in affected ZIP codes.
  • Transparency through sharing allocations with the public and seeking public feedback.

Health care workers who provide care for COVID-19 patients and other vulnerable residents will be the first group to receive the vaccine.

This includes staff at hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical services and home health care workers.

