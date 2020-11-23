Gov. Greg Abbott announces plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccines

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced his plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccines in the coming months.

The first of the vaccines could be arriving as early as December.

Texas will be allocating COVID-19 vaccines based on the following criteria:

Protecting health care workers who fill a critical role in caring for and preserving the lives of COVID-19 patients and maintaining the health care infrastructure for all who need it.

Protecting frontline workers who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their work providing critical services and preserving the economy.

Protecting vulnerable populations who are at greater risk of severe disease and death if they contract COVID-19.

Mitigating health inequities due to factors such as demographics, poverty, insurance status and geography.

Data-driven allocations using the best available scientific evidence and epidemiology at the time, allowing for flexibility for local conditions.

Geographic diversity through a balanced approach that considers access in urban and rural communities and in affected ZIP codes.

Transparency through sharing allocations with the public and seeking public feedback.

Health care workers who provide care for COVID-19 patients and other vulnerable residents will be the first group to receive the vaccine.

This includes staff at hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical services and home health care workers.

