DJ organizes traveling turkey drive

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa DJ organized a traveling turkey drive today for residents.

A DJ by trade, Shane Tatum, used to work for a company that organized an annual turkey drive.

When that company quit hosting the drive, Tatum got together with a few of his DJ friends and decided to keep the tradition going.

Tatum says that he couldn’t let something this helpful to the community fall by the wayside.

“I should’ve asked you while you were setting up to give a turkey out so you could look in someone’s eyes while you give it to them. Even though we are wearing masks, you can still see their smile in their eyes. You just brightened their life up. I put five turkeys in the back of a car a while ago, and the lady hugged me. That means something to me; I did something. I touched somebody’s life,” said Tatum.

The turkey drive is open to anyone in need, but by partnering with the organization “Communities in Schools,” the group can pinpoint who needs help the most.

“I asked the staff for this to pick out five families that they thought would benefit from having a turkey or they were in a great need, and they did that. The families that didn’t show up today [the staff] will make the home deliveries themselves,” said “Communities in Schools” program coordinator, Hilda Sanchez.

When one of the original sponsors dropped out this year, Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux in Odessa stepped in to help.

They donated, but the support didn’t stop there. The restaurant also sent their employees out to be volunteers.

“I’ve been out in west Texas, Odessa, especially for seven years. I love being involved with our community. I love being able to see these people hands-on. I love working for a company that is not only one of those that says, “yeah, we can help and give money,” but we can also send people out to see the smiles of these people and see how it affects them in their everyday lives,” said Walk-Ons waitress, Ashley Stock.

Despite the pandemic, Tatum and his group of friends raised more money this year than ever before to buy turkeys.

