Advertisement

Co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 37

Pat Quinn, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2013, helped popularize the...
Pat Quinn, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2013, helped popularize the ice bucket challenge, which has raised more than $200 million worldwide for Lou Gehrig’s disease research.(Source: News 12 Westchester via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:12 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) - The ALS Association says a co-founder of the viral ice bucket challenge has died at the age of 37.

The organization announced that Pat Quinn died Sunday. He helped inspire participation in the social media challenge, which has raised more than $200 million worldwide for Lou Gehrig’s disease research.

Quinn was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2013.

The organization said that in 2014, he helped popularize the ice bucket challenge, where participants were dared to take a bucket of ice water, dump it over their head, post a video on social media and ask others to do the same or to make a donation.

Thousands participated and videos received millions of views.

We are deeply saddened to share that Pat Quinn, co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge passed away at the age of 37....

Posted by The ALS Association on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Marshals track down Bart Reagor to collect $49 million
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Some who get infected only show mild flu-like symptoms. Others are not so lucky.
Man spends 10 days in the hospital with COVID-19
The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
Police believe the suspect involved in these incidents was driving this white car.
Midland police arrest man believed to have exposed himself to joggers

Latest News

This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine ‘highly effective’ prevention
The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at...
At least 2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California
The market almost fell victim to COVID-19 but was able to go on with some restrictions.
Holly Jolly market held at Bush Convention Center
An Odessa DJ organized a traveling turkey drive today for residents.
DJ organizes traveling turkey drive