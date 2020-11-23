Body found along road in Reeves County

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found along a road in Reeves County on Monday.

The Reeves County Sheriff’s Office tells CBS7 that a body was found near FM 2119, several miles west of Pecos.

No details have been released on the person’s identity or if foul play is suspected.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.