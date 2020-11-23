Advertisement

Body found along road in Reeves County

FM 2119 in Reeves County was blocked off Monday morning as deputies investigated the discovery...
FM 2119 in Reeves County was blocked off Monday morning as deputies investigated the discovery of a body.(Shane Battis/CBS7)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found along a road in Reeves County on Monday.

The Reeves County Sheriff’s Office tells CBS7 that a body was found near FM 2119, several miles west of Pecos.

No details have been released on the person’s identity or if foul play is suspected.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some who get infected only show mild flu-like symptoms. Others are not so lucky.
Man spends 10 days in the hospital with COVID-19
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas'...
Gov. Greg Abbott announces plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccines
Midland's City Council ultimately decided against creating a mask mandate for the city during...
Midland City Council votes down mask ordinance
Power Outages
Power restored to thousands of customers in North Odessa
U.S. Marshals track down Bart Reagor to collect $49 million

Latest News

Councilman Jack Ladd proposed ordinance failed 4 to 3 that would have required businesses to...
Midland city council rejects mask mandate again
Medical Center Hospital.
Local counties heading back to 50% occupancy rate due to high COVID-19 hospitalization rates
Permian Regional Medical Center to no longer allow visitors
Midland's City Council ultimately decided against creating a mask mandate for the city during...
Midland City Council votes down mask ordinance