Odessa woman gives back to cancer survivors

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa woman is giving back to cancer survivors in an unconventional way.

After watching a loved one struggle with hair loss from a cancer battle, Mireya Hernandez wanted to help.

Hernandez has spent the last two years giving cancer survivors their eyebrows back through microblading free of charge.

Microblading is the practice of using semi-permanent makeup to draw on eyebrows. One session of microblading can sometimes last for three years.

Hernandez says that the ability to give back by doing something she loves is payment enough.

“Beauty is what you have within. If you’re beautiful inside, people are going to see you as beautiful on the outside. Even though it is a business, it is a beauty business. We want you to feel good inside and out, especially when you come here,” said Hernandez.

The service is available to both men and women who suffer from hair loss.

