Advertisement

U.S. Marshals track down Bart Reagor to collect $49 million

(KOSA)
By Brad Burt
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - U.S. Marshals served a writ of execution to Bart Reagor on Thursday to collect $49 million owed to Ford Motor Credit.

In 2019, Lubbock’s federal district court determined Bart Reagor owed Ford Motor Credit $49,280,709.59, plus a post-judgment interest rate of 1.55 percent per annum from November 26, 2019, until paid.

On October 28, 2020, a writ of execution was issued to allow for Texas U.S. Marshals to collect the more than $49 million, plus more than $703,000 in interest.

According to the writ, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, Marshals attempted twice to find Reagor at his home with no success; once at 12:55 p.m., and again at 4:16 p.m.

The writ was finally served to Reagor at 5:09 p.m., at CVS Pharmacy at 3402 50th Street.

The writ states it was returned “Nulla Bona,” meaning no property was seized.

The writ states U.S. Marshals were given 90 days from October 28 to collect the debt from Reagor. If the judgment is not paid, there is an additional interest of $2,092.74 per day that will be owed.

Ford Motor Credit sued both Bart Reagor and Rick Dykes on August 17, 2018, after Reagor-Dykes defaulted on debt with Ford Motor Credit. Rick Dykes agreed to pay Ford more than $58 million when he settled in April of 2019.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a chase ended with a crash Friday...
One person killed, another seriously injured after high-speed chase ends in crash
Melissa Kelley, 33, faces charges of child neglect and child desertion after she allegedly...
Fla. mother caught on doorbell camera abandoning baby
(William Malm/CBS 7)
Man dies following house fire in Odessa
Gov. Greg Abbott briefs reporters during a press conference on a Domestic Terrorism Task Force...
Gov. Greg Abbott reiterates Texas will not shut down again while touting arrival of new coronavirus treatment
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland police investigating deadly crash

Latest News

ZUMA / MGN
Ector Co. requests 190 medical workers be brought in to deal with COVID-19 surge
It requires all businesses to place a notice on entrances. That a face cover is required to...
New mask ordinance item on the agenda next week for Midland City Council
Friday Night Football LIVE
WATCH: Odessa High Bronchos v.s. Abilene High Eagles
Chevron opens new field office.
Chevron opens new field office in Monahans