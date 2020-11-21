Advertisement

Twitter plans to give @POTUS account to Biden on Inauguration Day

Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the...
Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the Biden administration on Inauguration Day.(Twitter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the Biden administration on Inauguration Day.

The account is separate from the @RealDonaldTrump account, which the president frequently uses to tweet.

About a dozen White House Twitter accounts will be affected, including accounts for the nation’s first lady and press secretary.

A Twitter spokesperson said the platform is preparing to support the transition of the official White House accounts the same way it did for the presidential transition in 2017.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a chase ended with a crash Friday...
One person killed, another seriously injured after high-speed chase ends in crash
(William Malm/CBS 7)
Man dies following house fire in Odessa
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
U.S. Marshals track down Bart Reagor to collect $49 million
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland police investigating deadly crash

Latest News

AAA estimates up to 50 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. That's only a ten...
Thanksgiving travelers still determined to fly despite CDC recommendations
AAA estimates up to 50 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. That's only a ten...
Thanksgiving travelers still determined to fly despite CDC recommendations
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020 file photo, outgoing Minnesota State Senate President Senate...
Many GOP lawmakers shrug off Statehouse mask-wearing rules
The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii