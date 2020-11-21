Man spends 10 days in the hospital with COVID-19

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - COVID-19 affects people in various ways. Some who get infected only show mild flu-like symptoms. Others are not so lucky.

41-year-old Anthony Lopez had to be transported from Pecos to Odessa Regional Medical Center when his fight with COVID-19 took a turn for the worse.

“When I first woke up, my arms and legs were restrained to the bed.”

Lopez spent the first few days of his COVID-19 battle with symptoms such as fever, body aches, and a cough.

His situation became more distressing when he started to cough up blood.

Lopez said that after his mother took him to the emergency room and doctors quickly decided he needed to be intubated.

“I guess when most people think about death, they think, “well, I’m gonna say my goodbyes before it happens.” that was the last thing on my mind because I didn’t think that was gonna happen to me. I signed my intubation form, and that’s the last thing I remember,” said Lopez.

Lopez says that he tried his best to distance himself from people but never wore a mask. Now he wants others to know his story so they might start to take the virus seriously and follow the recommended guidelines.

“Before this happened to me, I was pretty quiet. I would rarely make the first conversation or the first word to start the conversation with somebody I didn’t know. now somebody just has to tell me hi, and I say, “what do you think about this pandemic?” and I just tell them, “well, I almost died, so now you know somebody who almost died,” said Lopez.

Five months later, Lopez is still experiencing secondary effects of COVID-19, such as fatigue and shortness of breath.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.