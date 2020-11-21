Advertisement

Educators, lawmakers worried about STAAR exams after students return from break

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - STAAR exams will be held starting Dec. 7, the second week after students return from Thanksgiving, and the timing and consequences of the exam have local leaders concerned.

With Thanksgiving break next week, schools are worried about the potential spread of coronavirus. But it’s not just the first week back they’re worried about – but the second, which falls at the same time as STAAR testing.

“That COVID gestation period is taking about 8 days,” said ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri.

The gestation period falls directly into conflict with the exams.

Beginning Dec. 7, Texas public high schools will administer the exams for students taking Algebra 1, Biology, English 1 and 2, and U.S. History.

Although worried, Muri is supportive of the exams.

“We think it’s a good idea for our students to take the STAAR tests.”

But others disagree.

Over the summer, the Texas Parent Teacher Association (PTA) asked the state to cancel the school year’s exams, saying they don’t feel ready to return to STAAR testing. Many Texas lawmakers agree.

On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers, including District 81 Representative Brooks Landgraf, signed a letter to the Texas Education Agency (TEA), asking the agency to cancel the year’s tests.

Landgraf has been a vocal opponent of STAAR exams, saying Monday on Twitter on STAAR “has no place on campus this year.”

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath has said how the state will use the tests is still up in the air but has made no effort to cancel them.

At the very least, Landgraf, the Texas PTA, and Muri believe the exam shouldn’t be used to make serious decisions this year.

“That assessment should not be used to make to make any decisions around promotion or retention for our students,” Muri said. “It should not be used in a high-stakes manner for our kids. It should not be used to make decisions about schools, whether it be grading or consequences.”

In the meantime, both the ECISD and Midland ISD are planning to issue the tests in-person as required by state law and make sure proper health and CDC protocols are followed.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a chase ended with a crash Friday...
One person killed, another seriously injured after high-speed chase ends in crash
(William Malm/CBS 7)
Man dies following house fire in Odessa
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland police investigating deadly crash
U.S. Marshals track down Bart Reagor to collect $49 million

Latest News

Educators, lawmakers worried about STAAR exams after students return from break
#6 McCamey defeats #8 Wheeler 34-31
HIGHLIGHTS: McCamey vs. Wheeler
Permian defeats Central 58-38 for the district title
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian vs. San Angelo Central
Some who get infected only show mild flu-like symptoms. Others are not so lucky.
Man spends 10 days in the hospital with COVID-19