Ector Co. requests 190 medical workers be brought in to deal with COVID-19 surge

The hospitals are asking 45 critical care beds be trucked in so more patients can be hospitalized
ZUMA / MGN
By Gianni Windahl
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Ector County agency is aiming to help local hospitals by submitting an emergency request for more medical workers, equipment and supplies.

The request highlights the amount of manpower hospital officials believe needs to be brought in to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the explosion in cases and hospitalizations the area is experiencing.

The Ector County Emergency Management team has turned in a State of Texas Assistance Request, commonly referred to as a S.T.A.R request.

Medical Center Hospital, Odessa Regional Medical Center and “continued care hospital” have asked 190 medical workers be brought in to help care for patients during the current surge.

Request from the Ector County Emergency Management Office
Request from the Ector County Emergency Management Office(KOSA)

Medical Center Hospital is asking for 73 registered nurses, 30 licensed vocational nurses and 30 respiratory technicians.

Odessa Regional Medical Center needs even more medical staff.

The hospital is asking for 30 registered nurses, five respiratory technicians, two doctors, four nurse practitioners and four phlebotomists.

Under the “continued care hospital” section, six registered nurses are requested by the office.

On top of the urgent staffing request, health officials are also requesting many pieces of equipment that range from booties to beds.

The hospitals are asking 45 critical care beds be trucked in so more patients can be hospitalized.

Another necessity at the hospital is ventilators. Health officials are asking the state for 35 ventilators to be divvied up between the care facilities.

ORMC is requesting 5 BiPap machines, which help push air into patients’ lungs.

One hundred ninety-six COVID-19 testing kits called “Abbott tests” were requested, along with a weekly stock of eight “Cepheid tests,” which are antibody tests.

CBS7 previously reported hospitals have experienced shortages in personal protective equipment medical staff wear while working with coronavirus- positive patients. The S.T.A.R request shines light on the current need for protective items.

In total, the hospitals have asked for: 30,000 N-95 masks, 163,000 pairs of gloves, 10,000 gowns and 5,000 booties (shoe coverings).

It was not detailed on the county office’s news release when the request is expected to be approved or denied by the agency.

