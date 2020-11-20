Advertisement

Spokesman: Trump’s son Don Jr. tests positive for coronavirus

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo Donald Trump Jr., gestures during a news conference at...
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo Donald Trump Jr., gestures during a news conference at Georgia Republican Party headquarters in Atlanta. A spokesman says President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus. The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining.(Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman says President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus.

The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining.

Trump Jr. is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected with the virus.

The president, the first lady and their son Barron have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a chase ended with a crash Friday...
One person killed, another seriously injured after high-speed chase ends in crash
Melissa Kelley, 33, faces charges of child neglect and child desertion after she allegedly...
Fla. mother caught on doorbell camera abandoning baby
(William Malm/CBS 7)
Man dies following house fire in Odessa
Gov. Greg Abbott briefs reporters during a press conference on a Domestic Terrorism Task Force...
Gov. Greg Abbott reiterates Texas will not shut down again while touting arrival of new coronavirus treatment
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland police investigating deadly crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, third from right, performs...
Daily COVID-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May
A police dispatcher says officers are responding to “a very active situation” at a suburban...
Mayor: Wisconsin mall shooting injuries not life-threatening
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia governor certifies presidential electors for Biden
Election officials from around Dane County bring ballots in, Thursday, Nov., 19, 2020 to the...
Trump objects to counting thousands of Wisconsin ballots