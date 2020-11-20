ORMC creates support page for frontline workers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Regional Medical Center is asking for the public to show their support for frontline workers who continue to battle against COVID-19.

“Our frontline staff, and those working directly in the COVID unit especially, are wearing very thin. The amount of discouragement and negativity they have received from some of our community has made this all the more challenging as they work tirelessly to care for our patients,” said Madison Tate, ORMC’s Director of Marketing & Community Relations.

ORMC has now created a page on its website that allows you to share a few kind words for frontline workers.

“We know that there are countless people who support these frontline workers, we just want to provide an opportunity for them to see that. Instead of reading the bad comments, we’d like to share the good.”

