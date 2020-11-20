Advertisement

One person killed, another seriously injured after high-speed chase ends in crash

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a chase ended with a crash Friday...
One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a chase ended with a crash Friday morning.(CBS7)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a high-speed chase ended in a crash Friday morning.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the crash happened near the intersection of 22nd street and North County Road west around 2:30 a.m.

Police say that a driver, identified as Luis Barrientes, 18, was evading Ector County Sheriff’s deputies by driving down 22nd Street at a high rate of speed.

Barrientes then lost control of the truck and crashed into a tree.

Both Barrientes and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The passenger, who has not been identified at this time, died from their injuries. Barrientes suffered serious injuries.

Police say that neither Barrientes nor the passenger were wearing seat belts.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

