Man dies following house fire in Odessa

(William Malm/CBS 7)
(William Malm/CBS 7)(KOSA)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fire Marshals are investigating a fire that left one person dead overnight in Odessa.

According to the City of Odessa, Odessa Fire Rescue and the Odessa Fire Marshals Division were called to a house fire in the 1500 block of east 11th Street at 11:50 p.m. Thursday.

A person who was inside the house at the time was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. They died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Authorities say the victim was a 58-year-old man. His name has not been released at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

