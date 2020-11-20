Advertisement

Odessa College students moving to virtual learning after Thanksgiving break

(KOSA)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Students at Odessa College will be moving to virtual learning for most classes after they return from Thanksgiving.

The move comes as Odessa continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“As we continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation, the Odessa College administrative team has approved a shift to remote learning for courses and programs where possible after Thanksgiving (November 30 through December 10) to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Ken Zartner, Vice President for Administrative Services.

“After the break, the college will modify campus activity, and most students will access their courses remotely. However, we will continue applied teaching and learning in specific CTE programs. Odessa Collegiate Academy (OCA) and Odessa Career & Technical Early College High School (OCTECHS), and some Dual Credit programs at the extension sites will continue to operate as usual.”

Odessa College’s campus will be open after Thanksgiving.

