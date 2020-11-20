Midland police searching for man who has exposed himself to joggers

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Police in Midland are on the lookout for a Hispanic man in his mid-20s who has exposed himself to several female joggers.

According to the Midland Police Department, the incidents have happened in the area of Champions Drive and Tradewinds.

Police are also investigating a separate incident possibly involving the same suspect who approached a woman who was jogging and grabbed her from behind, trying to take her clothes off. This incident happened in the Grassland Estates area.

Police received another call Thursday of a Hispanic man following a woman while she was jogging before getting out of his car and approaching her on foot.

The woman was able to jump into a UPS truck and took a photo of the suspect’s vehicle.

This incident happened near the corner of Green Tree Boulevard and Rustic Trail.

Anyone with information on the driver of the vehicle shown above is asked to call MPD’s non-emergency line at (432) 685-7108.

