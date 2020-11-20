Midland police investigating deadly crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash in Midland early Friday morning.

Officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a crash in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Lane around 4:37 a.m. Friday.

When police arrived, they found a car had crashed into a tree.

The driver died at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the driver was traveling westbound on Mockingbird Lane at an extremely high rate of speed when they lost control and crashed.

The victim has been identified, but police are still working to notify next of kin.

