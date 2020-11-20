Midland Memorial Hospital CEO says, ‘We’re stretched thin’

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -As the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients climb….Midland Memorial Hospital is having a hard time keeping up.

“This is the most challenging time I think any of us has ever faced,” said Midland Memorial President, Russell Meyers.

At the city’s Unified Command Team press conference Thursday morning, Midland Memorial Hospital said they are stretched thin and running on limited capacity to the point they are forced to turn down transfer patients.

“We opened yesterday for two minutes and in the course of that two minutes we accepted two patients and we closed again,” said Meyers. “That is the reality we face right now. For the most part almost all of every day we are closed to transfers because we are just overwhelmed with the volume that has come through our E.R.,” said Meyers.

Meyers said next week, they expect to add 12 new beds to the 9th floor COVID unit.

They’ve also asked the state for hospital tents to help ease the pressure on the emergency room. But MMH is not the only one running on a limited capacity.

Whitney Craig from the Midland Health Department said that limited lab space and staff shortage has been a huge setback for them.

“A large piece of it is that, of course, our workforce and trying to get a robust amount of staff to be able to be able to respond to this,” said Craig.

Craig said it’s even been a challenge getting people to show up for an interview.

“What we do is very intense,” said Craig. “We operate seven days a week and although the staff is not expected to work seven days a week, some still do and so sometimes that’s a little daunting when we hire on somebody new.”

The Midland Health Department has also gotten help from the state to assist with the staffing shortage.

