Majestic albino buck photographed in northern Wisconsin

‘His Majesty just strolled through our backyard’
FILE PHOTO - A Wisconsin woman caught a glimpse of a rare white buck.
FILE PHOTO - A Wisconsin woman caught a glimpse of a rare white buck.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOULDER JUNCTION, Wis. (Gray News) – A woman in northern Wisconsin captured some awe-inspiring images of a rare white buck.

Tracy Weese saw the regal creature just a few miles from the Michigan border.

“His Majesty just strolled through our backyard,” she posted on Facebook.

His Majesty just strolled through our backyard 💙

Posted by Tracy Weese on Sunday, November 15, 2020

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office also touted one of her images.

“An incredible sight to see here in Vilas County, a beautiful albino buck!” said a post on the Facebook page for Vilas County Sheriff’s Office. “This majestic creature was spotted in the greater Boulder Junction area.”

An incredible sight to see here in Vilas County, a beautiful albino buck! This majestic creature was spotted in the greater Boulder Junction area (photo cred Tracy Weese)

Posted by Vilas County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

According to Wisconsin law, albino and white deer are protected and can’t be hunted or harvested.

