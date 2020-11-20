Advertisement

Illegal border crossings rise for sixth straight month

Border Patrol agent Justin Castrejon speaks in front of newly replaced border wall sections...
Border Patrol agent Justin Castrejon speaks in front of newly replaced border wall sections Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, near Tecate, Calif.(Gregory Bull | AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. border authorities stopped people entering the country illegally from Mexico more than 69,000 times in October, the sixth straight monthly increase and the highest level since July 2019.

Mark Morgan, acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner, said deteriorating economic conditions were driving more people to come to the United States.

The percentage of people caught who had tried crossing the border at least once in the previous year was 37% for those expelled from March through September.

The numbers offer a likely scenario of what President-elect Joe Biden will inherit upon taking office in January.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Kelley, 33, faces charges of child neglect and child desertion after she allegedly...
Fla. mother caught on doorbell camera abandoning baby
Gov. Greg Abbott briefs reporters during a press conference on a Domestic Terrorism Task Force...
Gov. Greg Abbott reiterates Texas will not shut down again while touting arrival of new coronavirus treatment
(William Malm/CBS 7)
Man dies following house fire in Odessa
PRMC Chief of Staff, Dr. Alyssa Tochterman, is pleading with West Texans to listen to medical...
Soaring COVID-19 cases might force some West Texas hospitals to ration healthcare
“We are seeing unprecedented numbers of staff who are out,” said MISD Chief Communication...
Midland ISD sees high amount of teacher call-outs

Latest News

Andrews Porter’s employee dies of COVID-19 complications
Odessa Regional Medical Center has created a page on its website that will allow members of the...
ORMC creates support page for frontline workers
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland police investigating deadly crash
One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a chase ended with a crash Friday...
One person killed, another seriously injured after high-speed chase ends in crash