Andrews Porter’s employee dies of COVID-19 complications

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - An employee with Porter’s in Andrews has died from complications due to COVID-19.

Porter’s released the following statement:

Dear Porter’s Customers,

It is with heavy hearts that we must inform you that one of our Team Members in Andrews, Texas, has passed away from complications due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus). We ask that you join us in praying for the family and friends of this Team Member.

We want to extend our gratitude to our Team Members who have faithfully served their communities throughout this pandemic without hesitation.

Sincerely,

The Porter’s Team

Andrews County had seen a total of 940 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 COVID-19 related deaths as of Wednesday.

Permian Regional Medical Center is pleading with Andrews residents to stay home as it deals with COVID-19 patients.

