Advertisement

‘We’re in trouble’: Texas sending record help to hospitals

FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, notes to medical personnel are hung in an area as...
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, notes to medical personnel are hung in an area as they prepare to ender a COVID-19 unit at Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City, Texas. As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation and infections and hospitalizations rise, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help ? especially in rural areas and at small hospitals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is sending medical staff to overworked hospitals by the thousands amid as a worsening surge of cases across the state.

State health officials say more than 5,400 extra medical personnel have been deployed across Texas, the highest levels since the pandemic began.

That doesn’t capture the waves of extra help surging into Texas, as the military and volunteer outfits have also dispatched extra hands to America’s second-biggest state.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by nearly 3,300, an increase of more than 50%.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies pedestrian killed in Midland County crash
John Anthoney Sanchez, 20.
Arrest made in deadly West Odessa shooting
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Coronavirus cases in Texas are soaring again. But this time Gov. Greg Abbott says no lockdown is coming.
Glen Earl Wilson, 58.
Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Big Spring
Raiden Gonzalez, 4, has been forever impacted by the loss of his parents, Adan and Mariah...
Texas boy, 4, loses both parents to COVID-19 just months apart

Latest News

Gov. Greg Abbott briefs reporters during a press conference on a Domestic Terrorism Task Force...
Gov. Greg Abbott discusses distribution of COVID-19 antibody therapy in Lubbock
XTO donates to educational program
XTO Energy Funds new educational program in Carlsbad Schools
"Turkey Bucks" back at United Grocery stores
FBCU donates to High Sky
First Basin Credit Union Donates to High Sky Children's Ranch