United Family is fully stocked this holiday season

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Though some stores are looking like slim pickings, the super market chain United Family has got you covered.

At the start of the pandemic, panicking people swept the stores clean of the essentials; such as toilet paper, canned goods, and cleaning supplies.

Though these products are still in high demand, Nancy Sharp, the communications manager for the supermarket chain, explained that there will be plenty to go around in our region this holiday season.

“When you look at our stores United Supermarkets and Market Street, I think that you will see very full shelves. The selection may be slightly less, so there may not be 12 varieties of toilet paper, for example, but you will find 3 varieties and the shelves will be stocked. So, we are not seeing some of the concerns that you’re seeing in National reports in other parts of the country,” explained Nancy Sharp.

In addition, John Jameson, the regional vice president in Midland, Odessa, and Southern New Mexico explained that due to the panic buying in the start of the pandemic, the supermarket chain decided to change the way they operated.

“We learned that we need to keep more on hand. So, we are in a much better position today than we were back in March,” said Jameson.

United Family urges people to not panic and to only take what you need when going to the grocery store this holiday season.

