Advertisement

United Family is fully stocked this holiday season

United Family urges people to not panic and to only take what you need when going to the grocery store this holiday season.
Market Street Cans
Market Street Cans(Lauren Bostwick)
By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Though some stores are looking like slim pickings, the super market chain United Family has got you covered.

At the start of the pandemic, panicking people swept the stores clean of the essentials; such as toilet paper, canned goods, and cleaning supplies.

Though these products are still in high demand, Nancy Sharp, the communications manager for the supermarket chain, explained that there will be plenty to go around in our region this holiday season.

“When you look at our stores United Supermarkets and Market Street, I think that you will see very full shelves. The selection may be slightly less, so there may not be 12 varieties of toilet paper, for example, but you will find 3 varieties and the shelves will be stocked. So, we are not seeing some of the concerns that you’re seeing in National reports in other parts of the country,” explained Nancy Sharp.

In addition, John Jameson, the regional vice president in Midland, Odessa, and Southern New Mexico explained that due to the panic buying in the start of the pandemic, the supermarket chain decided to change the way they operated.

“We learned that we need to keep more on hand. So, we are in a much better position today than we were back in March,” said Jameson.

United Family urges people to not panic and to only take what you need when going to the grocery store this holiday season.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies pedestrian killed in Midland County crash
John Anthoney Sanchez, 20.
Arrest made in deadly West Odessa shooting
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Coronavirus cases in Texas are soaring again. But this time Gov. Greg Abbott says no lockdown is coming.
Glen Earl Wilson, 58.
Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Big Spring
Raiden Gonzalez, 4, has been forever impacted by the loss of his parents, Adan and Mariah...
Texas boy, 4, loses both parents to COVID-19 just months apart

Latest News

XTO donates to educational program
XTO Energy Funds new educational program in Carlsbad Schools
"Turkey Bucks" back at United Grocery stores
FBCU donates to High Sky
First Basin Credit Union Donates to High Sky Children's Ranch
“We are seeing unprecedented numbers of staff who are out,” said MISD Chief Communication...
Midland ISD sees high amount of teacher call-outs
they are testing their staff members twice a week and that they are also requiring negative...
28 residents and 15 employees test positive at Focused Care Hogan Park