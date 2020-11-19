Midland ISD sees high amount of teacher call-outs

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -MISD school district said last Friday 504 employees called out across the district, 154 of those were teachers.

“We are seeing unprecedented numbers of staff who are out,” said MISD Chief Communication Officer, Elana Ladd.

MISD sent out 60 of its central officer workers to help cover classrooms with no substitutes or teachers.

One of those subs from the central office Sam Eaton, said even though his days have been longer, he is happy to help.

“I immediately volunteered to be even one of the substitutes because I knew that that was important and something we needed at this point and it was really rewarding to be out there and interact with them just a little bit,” said Eaton. “Just for the short time that I was there, I did some classes like some AD classes and even some advanced ESL classes.”

Ladd said the district has been seeing close to 8% of district-wide workforce call-outs every day.

“Our high schools have been the hardest hit because they are the largest ones and so the numbers of their unfilled absences are going to be higher because they have more positions to start with,” said Ladd.

Over in Ector County, the district said they’re down 18% of their substitute teacher fill rate from last year, and since last Friday teacher absences alone topped 300 call-outs.

Mike Adkins, ECISD Director of Communications said they haven’t had to send out central office workers yet, but the numbers are concerning.

“We are stretched very thin in a lot of places that is for sure,” said Adkins. “We have people out sick who have tested positive for COVID we have people who are at home because they have been potentially exposed.”

Wednesday, MISD said 129 people employees called out, 114 were teachers positions.

