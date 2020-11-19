Advertisement

FDA plans to send foodborne illness updates weekly

The FDA has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.
The FDA has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FDA has a new way of getting information out about outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.

The agency said it will start publishing a weekly update on all outbreak cases its investigating that will include the stages of each investigation.

Before this, Americans waited for public health advisories or recalls to learn about concerns released to food products.

The FDA said they hope the new reports will allow the public to learn about outbreaks earlier and more frequently.

The agency’s investigation team, the Coordinated Outbreak Response and Evaluation Network, will be publishing the updates.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies pedestrian killed in Midland County crash
John Anthoney Sanchez, 20.
Arrest made in deadly West Odessa shooting
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Coronavirus cases in Texas are soaring again. But this time Gov. Greg Abbott says no lockdown is coming.
Glen Earl Wilson, 58.
Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Big Spring
Raiden Gonzalez, 4, has been forever impacted by the loss of his parents, Adan and Mariah...
Texas boy, 4, loses both parents to COVID-19 just months apart

Latest News

FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, notes to medical personnel are hung in an area as...
‘We’re in trouble’: Texas sending record help to hospitals
Gov. Greg Abbott briefs reporters during a press conference on a Domestic Terrorism Task Force...
Gov. Greg Abbott discusses distribution of COVID-19 antibody therapy in Lubbock
XTO donates to educational program
XTO Energy Funds new educational program in Carlsbad Schools
"Turkey Bucks" back at United Grocery stores
FBCU donates to High Sky
First Basin Credit Union Donates to High Sky Children's Ranch