CBS7 Player of the Week: Lee’s Makhilyn Young

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Makhilyn Young has emerged onto the scene this season as one of Midland Lee’s most reliable playmakers.

Young has racked up 868 yards rushing for 15 touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown. Despite his success, he is the first to give credit to his teammates.

“Yeah I’m running the ball but really the credit goes to those men up front,” Young said. “My right guard, right tackle, center, left guard, left tackle, those people up front, that’s where it starts.”

“You see after he makes a great play, the first thing he’s going to do is high five his O-linemen,” Lee head coach Clint Hartman said. “When you got a guy with great talent that God gave him, and then a person that’s been raised right by his parents, and then he’s instilled that he works hard... he’s everything you want man. If you’ve got a daughter that’s one kid that you want them to date, he’s everything you want in a human being and player.”

As a player, Young didn’t just find success overnight.

“When we were doing those Zoom meetings, the things that were no fun and we were quarantining, he would send me a video of him lifting in the morning. Then lifting at night and then doing speed ladders and drills and footwork,” Hartman said.

“Man... I prepared prepared. Some of these guys we train together and we prepared prepared,” Young said. “I’m talking day in and day out training. We just grind. I mean, it’s a brotherhood so we grind altogether as well.”

However, it’s not all work and no play in the Lee brotherhood. Young is known among the Rebels for his personality, which he puts on display almost every Friday night in his touchdown celebrations.

“I do my diddy when I bop... I mean that basically means that I’m doing my diddy, I’m having fun,” Young said. “I do my diddy when I bop, I’m having fun, while doing my job. I’m doing my diddy, I’m doing my job.”

Young knows not to take football too seriously.

“Knowing that every practice is not guaranteed, we try to make the best of each and every day we get together,” Young said. “Life is already serious as is, why not just have fun in the moments that you can?”

Words of wisdom from just a junior in high school.

