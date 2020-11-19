28 residents and 15 employees test positive at Focused Care Hogan Park

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Focused Care at Hogan Park nursing home in Midland reported 28 residents and 15 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. Of the 28 residents, 26 are in isolation onsite.

In a statement, the nursing home said that they are testing their staff members twice a week and that they are also requiring negative tests for essential caregiver visits.

No residents have died at focused care at Hogan Park due to COVID-19.

You can read the full statement here:

“Focused Care at Hogan Park currently has 50 residents who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the last week, 28 residents who tested positive and of those 28, 26 residents are currently being cared for in isolation on site at the long term care community. Two of the 28 positive residents were admitted to Midland Memorial Hospital for conditions unrelated to COVID-19. Of the two residents admitted to the hospital, one was tested at the Hogan Park community prior to admission and the other was tested on site at Midland Memorial, per the hospital’s policy.

In the last week and a half, 15 team members at Focused Care at Hogan Park tested positive and are quarantining as a result of twice-weekly facility-wide testing. If positive and asymptomatic, team members must be out of the community for 10 days. If they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, they must be symptom free for 3 days before returning to work.

Residents either returning from a hospital visit or being admitted for the first time to Focused Care at Hogan Park following a hospital stay, are quarantined in a separate room for 14 days regardless of experiencing symptoms.

Current visitation policy allows for essential caregiver visits only and those caregivers must have a negative COVID-19 test result within a week before entering the community.

Focused Care at Hogan Park’s first positive COVID-19 test since the outbreak of the pandemic in the US, occurred in August and no residents have passed on due to COVID-19.

Focused Care has invested in several measures to reduce the rate of infection among the vulnerable residents to whom we provide care, and in light of this highly contagious and unpredictable virus, we have stepped up our efforts and our investment in protecting the health and safety of our residents and team members. All Focused Care long term care communities use MediClean Pro, a top of the line disinfectant registered by the EPA to treat against COVID-19, to disinfect surfaces and provide maximum effectiveness and germ sanitization.

All Focused Care communities employ a strict and extensive sterilization protocol that covers disinfecting of equipment and supplies, resident rooms and general traffic areas.”

