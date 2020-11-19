Advertisement

2,284 new COVID-19 cases reported in Midland since November 5

(KOSA)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland is releasing new COVID-19 case numbers after being delayed by two weeks.

According to a release, Midland has seen 2,284 new COVID-19 cases since November 5.

Last week Midland had a total of 1212 cases, and this week Midland has already seen 798.

Officials say that these are ‘unconfirmed’ positive cases as the Midland Health Department has not been able to contact patients to “confirm residency, gather their close contacts, or to advise them on guidelines.”

No new information was given on the number of recoveries.

The city will be updating its website with these case numbers here.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Anthoney Sanchez, 20.
Arrest made in deadly West Odessa shooting
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies pedestrian killed in Midland County crash
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Coronavirus cases in Texas are soaring again. But this time Gov. Greg Abbott says no lockdown is coming.
Glen Earl Wilson, 58.
Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Big Spring
Melissa Kelley, 33, faces charges of child neglect and child desertion after she allegedly...
Fla. mother caught on doorbell camera abandoning baby

Latest News

War Heroes: Honoring West Texas’ Veterans
At the city’s Unified Command Team press conference Thursday morning, Midland Memorial Hospital...
Midland Memorial Hospital CEO says, ‘We’re stretched thin’
PRMC Chief of Staff, Dr. Alyssa Tochterman, is pleading with West Texans to listen to medical...
Soaring COVID-19 cases might force some West Texas hospitals to ration healthcare
CBS7 and WestStar Autoplex team up to honor teachers.
ONCE UPON A TEACHER 11/19/2020
War Heroes: Honoring West Texas' Veterans
War Heroes: Honoring West Texas’ Veterans