2,284 new COVID-19 cases reported in Midland since November 5

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland is releasing new COVID-19 case numbers after being delayed by two weeks.

According to a release, Midland has seen 2,284 new COVID-19 cases since November 5.

Last week Midland had a total of 1212 cases, and this week Midland has already seen 798.

Officials say that these are ‘unconfirmed’ positive cases as the Midland Health Department has not been able to contact patients to “confirm residency, gather their close contacts, or to advise them on guidelines.”

No new information was given on the number of recoveries.

The city will be updating its website with these case numbers here.

