State Rep. Brooks Landgraf calls for cancellation of STAAR Test

(KOSA)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - State Representative Brooks Landgraf is joining other Texas lawmakers in calling for the Texas Education Agency to suspend STAAR testing for the current school year.

“I’m thankful so many of my colleagues in the Texas House agree that administering the STAAR test this school year is a bad idea,” Landgraf said. “It is abundantly clear that COVID-19 has presented our educators, our students, and their families with unique obstacles that have completely changed the dynamics of the school year, and our state’s policy must reflect this reality in our schools.”

STAAR testing was waived for the 2019-2020 school year as the COVID-19 pandemic forced students to begin virtual learning.

“If COVID-19 was the reason to cancel the STAAR test for the 2019-20 school year, then there should be no question about whether or not to cancel the test for the 20-21 school year,” Landgraf continued. “As I’ve said before, I am adamantly opposed to testing for the sake of testing, and that is exactly what will occur if the STAAR is not cancelled again.”

