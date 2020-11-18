Permian Regional Medical Center at critical condition with COVID-19 patients

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews is in critical condition Wednesday evening as far as COVID-19 patients go.

In a video posted to Facebook, Chief of Staff Dr. Alyssa Tochterman says the hospital is treating nine coronavirus patients while others are having to be intubated and held in the emergency room for up to six hours.

Dr. Tochterman is pleading with the people of Andrews to stay home.

“I’m asking that you not have a large Thanksgiving. Cancel those wedding plans, funerals, any large gathering that you might have. Right now, it’s estimated that even a gathering of 10 in Andrews County carries a 36% chance that at least one person in that group has COVID-19. Increase that to 15 people and that risk increases to 49%.”

Dr. Tochterman says the hospital has had to transfer patients all over the state, and as far as Tulsa, for treatment.

