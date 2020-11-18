Advertisement

Permian Regional Medical Center at critical condition with COVID-19 patients

By Gianni Windahl
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews is in critical condition Wednesday evening as far as COVID-19 patients go.

In a video posted to Facebook, Chief of Staff Dr. Alyssa Tochterman says the hospital is treating nine coronavirus patients while others are having to be intubated and held in the emergency room for up to six hours.

Dr. Tochterman is pleading with the people of Andrews to stay home.

“I’m asking that you not have a large Thanksgiving. Cancel those wedding plans, funerals, any large gathering that you might have. Right now, it’s estimated that even a gathering of 10 in Andrews County carries a 36% chance that at least one person in that group has COVID-19. Increase that to 15 people and that risk increases to 49%.”

Dr. Tochterman says the hospital has had to transfer patients all over the state, and as far as Tulsa, for treatment.

A message from our Chief Of Staff Dr. Tochterman. We currently have 9 hospitalized Covid patients at PRMC. Please do your part; be smart, be safe.

Posted by Permian Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The positivity rate for COIVD-19 in Odessa has climbed over 20% in the past three days.
Odessa hospitals bringing in portable morgue as COVID-19 deaths rise
MISD announces death of Midland High School teacher John Anthony
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies pedestrian killed in Midland County crash
John Anthoney Sanchez, 20.
Arrest made in deadly West Odessa shooting
Midland Health employee dies of COVID-19

Latest News

XTO donates to educational program
XTO Energy Funds new educational program in Carlsbad Schools
"Turkey Bucks" back at United Grocery stores
FBCU donates to High Sky
First Basin Credit Union Donates to High Sky Children's Ranch
“We are seeing unprecedented numbers of staff who are out,” said MISD Chief Communication...
Midland ISD sees high amount of teacher call-outs
they are testing their staff members twice a week and that they are also requiring negative...
28 residents and 15 employees test positive at Focused Care Hogan Park