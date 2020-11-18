Advertisement

North Dakota hunter finds two deer locked together

By John Salling
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:43 PM CST
BURLINGTON, N.D. – Call it a 2-for-1 or pure luck, but a Burlington hunter got quite a surprise when he bagged two bucks with antlers locked together.

Ron Olonia and his daughter Morgan were out hunting when they came across two bucks locked in a fight on Nov. 8. One shot, and this pair get a once in a lifetime find.

Interlocked deer
Interlocked deer(Ron Olonia / Morgan Olonia)

“Unbelievable. I have never come across something like this in the wild in 40 years of hunting,” said Ron.

The two deer were locked together and one had already died before Ron took his shot. He said it appears that its neck was broken.

“He was shocked. Didn’t really know what to think, what to do. Just like a little kid in a candy store. Pretty excited, never had anything like that happen before,” said Morgan.

They called the game warden who cleared the kill and gave them an extra tag. The three of them couldn’t get the deer apart. “They were so locked together. We couldn’t do it. They fight pretty hard, they’re a tough animal,” said Ron.

He plans to have the two heads mounted together. Olonia said the deer have already been sent off to the taxidermist.

