Midland officials report four new COVID-19 related deaths

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland officials reported four new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.

- One patient was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions who was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on November 17.

- One patient was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions who was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on November 17.

- One patient was a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions who was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on November 18.

- One patient was a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions who was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on November 17.

Midland has now seen a total of 125 COVID-19 related deaths.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Midland Memorial Hospital is treating 90 COVID-19 patients. The hospital’s COVID-19 unit is 86% occupied.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.