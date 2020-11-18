Advertisement

Midland officials report four new COVID-19 related deaths

(KOSA)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland officials reported four new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.

- One patient was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions who was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on November 17.

- One patient was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions who was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on November 17.

- One patient was a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions who was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on November 18.

- One patient was a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions who was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on November 17.

Midland has now seen a total of 125 COVID-19 related deaths.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Midland Memorial Hospital is treating 90 COVID-19 patients. The hospital’s COVID-19 unit is 86% occupied.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The positivity rate for COIVD-19 in Odessa has climbed over 20% in the past three days.
Odessa hospitals bringing in portable morgue as COVID-19 deaths rise
MISD announces death of Midland High School teacher John Anthony
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies pedestrian killed in Midland County crash
John Anthoney Sanchez, 20.
Arrest made in deadly West Odessa shooting
Midland Health employee dies of COVID-19

Latest News

XTO donates to educational program
XTO Energy Funds new educational program in Carlsbad Schools
"Turkey Bucks" back at United Grocery stores
FBCU donates to High Sky
First Basin Credit Union Donates to High Sky Children's Ranch
“We are seeing unprecedented numbers of staff who are out,” said MISD Chief Communication...
Midland ISD sees high amount of teacher call-outs
they are testing their staff members twice a week and that they are also requiring negative...
28 residents and 15 employees test positive at Focused Care Hogan Park