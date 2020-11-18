Advertisement

Midland Memorial Hospital receives award for treatment of patients who suffered heart attacks

(KOSA)
Nov. 18, 2020
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Memorial Hospital is being recognized for its work treating patients who have suffered heart attacks.

MMH received the Mission: Lifeline® NSTEMI Gold Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association to treat patients who suffer heart attacks.

According to a release, the program’s goal is to reduce barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks through tools, training and more.

MMH created emergency procedures that re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries of patients.

“Midland Memorial Hospital is dedicated to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said Tasa Richardson. “We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in cardiac care through Mission: Lifeline.”

