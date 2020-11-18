Midland city council votes down mask mandate

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -In the face of a coronavirus crisis, Tuesday Midland city council voted down an ordinance that would have made businesses require masks or face a $500 fine.

City council member Michael Trost was the only one who voted in favor of the mandate.

“I am holding the council responsible for... this case inactions—far as I’m concerned regarding the masks,” said Trost.

Councilman Trost said that he was disappointed the council voted 6 to 1 against the ordinance.

Before the vote, the council heard from residents from both sides of the mandate.

“Midland will never become one of the best 100 cities to live and invest in if you go on to pass these unconstitutional ideas,” said a Midland resident.

Another Midland resident added, “We can find businesses and people and get people’s attention and get them to wear these masks,” said a Midland resident."

Midland Memorial Hospital President and CEO Russell Meyers – who was in favor of a mandate said even though the city voted down the motion, he plans to work with the city to find another resolution.

"I think expectations were pretty minimal for this so I don’t think this is going to be a terrible blow to morale, but we need to talk about it for sure, said Meyers. “I would like for people to hear that the council took this seriously that they didn’t like what was in front of them today clearly but they haven’t close the door to other options.”

Both councilmen Trost and John Norman said they would bring mask resolutions to the next city council meeting.

