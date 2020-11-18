Advertisement

MCH sets record for COVID-19 patients

Credit: ZUMA / MGN
Credit: ZUMA / MGN(Credit: ZUMA / MGN)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital reports it has 102 positive and suspected-positive patients with coronavirus, the most it’s ever had.

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin says 93 of those patients are positive, and 9 are suspected to have the virus.

The hospital also has 74 employees out sick - or they are quarantining with family members who are sick or have been exposed.

Tippin says the hospital now has three COVID-19 floors running and he’s looking to open a fourth. The hospital also has a critical care overflow area open.

Odessa Regional Medical Center has 27 positive cases and 37 employees out.

Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring is treating 22 patients with coronavirus, half of the entire hospital population as of Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The positivity rate for COIVD-19 in Odessa has climbed over 20% in the past three days.
Odessa hospitals bringing in portable morgue as COVID-19 deaths rise
MISD announces death of Midland High School teacher John Anthony
Midland Health employee dies of COVID-19
Midland's City Council members discuss a possible mask ordinance at a meeting Tuesday morning.
Midland City Council rejects mask mandate with 6-1 vote
Chloe Graves said she battled COVID-19 while delivering her very first child.
Midland mother battled COVID-19 while pregnant

Latest News

FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
AP Sources: FBI is investigating Texas attorney general
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Coronavirus cases in Texas are soaring again. But this time Gov. Greg Abbott says no lockdown is coming.
Council did talk about various ways to enforce a mandate - but never landed on anything concrete.
City of Odessa discusses mask mandate
State Rep. Brooks Landgraf calls for cancellation of STAAR Test
Midland Memorial Hospital receives award for treatment of patients who suffered heart attacks