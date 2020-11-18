MCH sets record for COVID-19 patients

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital reports it has 102 positive and suspected-positive patients with coronavirus, the most it’s ever had.

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin says 93 of those patients are positive, and 9 are suspected to have the virus.

The hospital also has 74 employees out sick - or they are quarantining with family members who are sick or have been exposed.

Tippin says the hospital now has three COVID-19 floors running and he’s looking to open a fourth. The hospital also has a critical care overflow area open.

Odessa Regional Medical Center has 27 positive cases and 37 employees out.

Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring is treating 22 patients with coronavirus, half of the entire hospital population as of Tuesday.

