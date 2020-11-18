Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested for a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Big Spring last month.

Glen Earl Wilson, 58, has been charged with Accident Causing Death, a second-degree felony.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, Cynthia Martinez was killed in a hit-and-run crash on October 18.

An investigation led authorities to believe that Glen was driving an 18-wheeler when he hit and killed Martinez before driving away.

On Tuesday, November 17, detectives arrested White in Corpus Christi with the help of the Texas Rangers.

Police say that their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.