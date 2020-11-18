Lee and Midland coming off opposite performances before rivalry matchup

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - As the 6A football schedule nears its end, another huge Permian Basin rivalry game takes place this Friday, with Lee playing Midland.

The Rebels are coming off three dominant wins in a row. The latest victim was Odessa last Friday.

Lee forced turnovers on Odessa’s first two drives, and turned both into touchdowns of their own. The Rebels rode that early momentum to a 46-0 win.

“I thought the first two series set the tone,” Lee Head Coach Clint Hartman said. “I think any game, after the first two series, you’re going to say, ‘Okay I want to keep doing this for four quarters,’ or ‘Man I don’t know if I want to do this anymore’. So that’s why we tell them to start fast.”

The experience Friday was almost the exact opposite for the Midland Bulldogs.

Midland played at Permian and fell behind basically from the start. The Panthers scored on their first drive, and piled up nearly 600 yards of offense on their way to a 42-14 win.

With high-scoring Lee up next, the Bulldogs know they must be better.

“We didn’t tackle well in the Permian game,” Midland Head Coach Tim Anuszkiewicz said. “Credit to the athletes they have, but we’ve got to do a better job tackling. Coming out of that game, that’s something we’ve identified that we’ve got to do a better job of.”

You can watch the Rebels and Bulldogs live on TV Friday on KWWT MyTV30. Kickoff at Grande Communications Stadium is at 7:00 p.m.

