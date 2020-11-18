Advertisement

DPS identifies pedestrian killed in Midland County crash

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A woman was killed in a crash in Midland County on Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Sloan Sherwood, 28, of Big Lake.

According to DPS, the accident happened on West County Road 150, three miles southwest of Midland, just after 6 a.m.

When troopers arrived they found an accident involving a Jeep Wrangler and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, who was identified as Sherwood, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Sherwood was standing in the road when she was hit by the Jeep.

DPS says that the road does not have any lighting and that it was still dark at the time of the crash.

