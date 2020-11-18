Advertisement

Crane ISD campuses to remain closed through January 4

(KOSA)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - Students in Crane won’t return to in-person learning until the new year.

Crane ISD announced that all campuses will be closed through January 4, 2021, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The school district will be deep cleaning and sanitizing all areas of the schools during this time.

Meal services for students will be available beginning Monday, November 30. More information on ordering meals can be found here.

