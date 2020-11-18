Advertisement

City of Odessa discusses mask mandate

By Kate Porter
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa city council discussed mask mandates on Tuesday – but again, it took no immediate action.

Council did talk about various ways to enforce a mandate - but never landed on anything concrete.

On the other hand, area hospitals continue to be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients as the virus surges.

According to Mayor David Turner, the city of Odessa has over a 20 percent COVID-19 hospitalization rate.

If that stays above 15 percent for seven days, the city council has the authority to reduce business occupancy to 50 percent.

The mask mandate has been a point of contention among people since the beginning of the pandemic.

District 5 councilwoman Mari Willis thinks it’s time to put aside our differences and mask up.

Several council members were open to the idea of asking businesses to require masks instead of issuing a city-wide mandate.

