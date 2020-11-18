Advertisement

Carnival cancels all U.S. cruises through Jan. 31

Sailings will resume first in Florida
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Carnival Cruise Line has canceled all cruises from U.S. ports through the end of January.

The move comes as Carnival works to meet a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order for resuming operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are committed to meeting the CDC requirements and keeping our guests and business partners informed of our progress,” said Carnival President Christine Duffy in a news release.

The cruise line plans to resume operations from Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida first, followed by Galveston, Texas.

Cruises out of Baltimore, Charleston, South Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Long Beach, California; Mobile, Alabama; New Orleans and San Diego are canceled through the end of February.

Sailings out of Tampa, Florida, on the Carnival Legend are paused through March 26.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The positivity rate for COIVD-19 in Odessa has climbed over 20% in the past three days.
Odessa hospitals bringing in portable morgue as COVID-19 deaths rise
MISD announces death of Midland High School teacher John Anthony
Midland Health employee dies of COVID-19
Midland's City Council members discuss a possible mask ordinance at a meeting Tuesday morning.
Midland City Council rejects mask mandate with 6-1 vote
Chloe Graves said she battled COVID-19 while delivering her very first child.
Midland mother battled COVID-19 while pregnant

Latest News

FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
AP Sources: FBI is investigating Texas attorney general
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Coronavirus cases in Texas are soaring again. But this time Gov. Greg Abbott says no lockdown is coming.
Iota and Eta have devastated Central America.
Iota’s devastation comes into focus in storm-weary Nicaragua
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Biden meets with defense experts and continues to build his team as the Trump administration...
Biden’s DIY transition proceeds without Trump assistance