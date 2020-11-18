Advertisement

Bud Light video game console chills beers

Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.
Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.(Bud Light via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A video game console that chills beer - an obvious sign 2020 is making a turnaround.

Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.

It’s a video game console with two koozies and a projector built in, so you can game wherever you’d like.

It features six games, including Tekken 7, Soulcalibur VI and RBI Baseball 20.

You may need to ask Santa for this one, though.

It seems to be a tough item to find - Shopbeergear.com is currently taking bids in the thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The positivity rate for COIVD-19 in Odessa has climbed over 20% in the past three days.
Odessa hospitals bringing in portable morgue as COVID-19 deaths rise
MISD announces death of Midland High School teacher John Anthony
Midland Health employee dies of COVID-19
Midland's City Council members discuss a possible mask ordinance at a meeting Tuesday morning.
Midland City Council rejects mask mandate with 6-1 vote
Chloe Graves said she battled COVID-19 while delivering her very first child.
Midland mother battled COVID-19 while pregnant

Latest News

FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
AP Sources: FBI is investigating Texas attorney general
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Coronavirus cases in Texas are soaring again. But this time Gov. Greg Abbott says no lockdown is coming.
Iota and Eta have devastated Central America.
Iota’s devastation comes into focus in storm-weary Nicaragua
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Biden meets with defense experts and continues to build his team as the Trump administration...
Biden’s DIY transition proceeds without Trump assistance