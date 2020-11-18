Arrest made in deadly West Odessa shooting
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left one person dead earlier this month.
John Anthoney Sanchez, 20, has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony.
According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Sanchez was arrested without incident on Wednesday.
Sanchez is charged with murder in the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Alec Delbosque on November 1.
The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened in the 14000 block of West Stagecoach during a party.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.