Arrest made in deadly West Odessa shooting

John Anthoney Sanchez, 20.
John Anthoney Sanchez, 20.(Ector County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left one person dead earlier this month.

John Anthoney Sanchez, 20, has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Sanchez was arrested without incident on Wednesday.

Sanchez is charged with murder in the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Alec Delbosque on November 1.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened in the 14000 block of West Stagecoach during a party.

The investigation is still ongoing.

