AP Sources: FBI is investigating Texas attorney general

FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at Love Field in Dallas. Paxton had an extramarital affair with a woman whom he later recommended for a job with the wealthy donor now at the center of criminal allegations against him, according to two people who said Paxton told them about the relationship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) — Two people tell The Associated Press that the FBI is investigating allegations that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton committed crimes in using his office to benefit a wealthy donor.

The people have knowledge of the investigation and insisted on anonymity to discuss it because the probe is ongoing.

They say federal agents are looking into claims by former members of Paxton’s staff that the high-profile Republican committed bribery and abuse of office in assisting Austin real estate developer Nate Paul.

Paxton told the Austin American-Statesman that his former employees' allegations “are overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts.”

