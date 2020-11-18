Advertisement

43 Hogan Park nursing home residents, staff members test positive for COVID-19

Twenty-six of the infected residents are isolating at the home.
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Focused care at Hogan Park Nursing Home in Midland reports 28 residents and 15 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week.

Of those 28 residents infected, 26 are in isolation onsite.

In a statement, the nursing home said they are testing their staff members twice a week and that they are also requiring negative tests for essential caregiver visits.

Thankfully, no residents have died at focused care at Hogan Park due to COVID-19.

