Advertisement

Wink-Loving ISD moving students to virtual learning

Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINK, Texas (KOSA) - Wink-Loving ISD has announced that all students will be moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19.

Students will begin virtual instruction on Wednesday, November 18. The virtual learning will continue through December 1.

The district hopes to have students back on campus by December 2.

Students will be sent home with technology devices and class materials.

Wink-Loving ISD Community, As always, the safety of our students, staff, and families remains a top priority, and we...

Posted by WINK - Loving ISD on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISD announces death of Midland High School teacher John Anthony
The positivity rate for COIVD-19 in Odessa has climbed over 20% in the past three days.
Odessa hospitals bringing in portable morgue as COVID-19 deaths rise
Authorities are searching for 9-year-old Jeremiah Thomas, who they say was abducted by Shannon...
Amber Alert canceled after 9-year-old Texas boy is found safe
Chloe Graves said she battled COVID-19 while delivering her very first child.
Midland mother battled COVID-19 while pregnant
Christopher Reaza, 37, Sheldon Driggars, 30, and Steven Morales, 34.
Suspects charged with stealing catalytic converters in Odessa

Latest News

Credit: ZUMA / MGN
MCH sets record for COVID-19 patients
Councilman Trost said that he was disappointed that the council voted 6 to 1 against the...
Midland city council votes down mask mandate
Permian Halftime Show
WATCH: Permian Halftime Show November 13
Permian Halftime Show
Permian Halftime Show November 13
The positivity rate for COIVD-19 in Odessa has climbed over 20% in the past three days.
Odessa hospitals bringing in portable morgue as COVID-19 deaths rise