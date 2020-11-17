Wink-Loving ISD moving students to virtual learning
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WINK, Texas (KOSA) - Wink-Loving ISD has announced that all students will be moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19.
Students will begin virtual instruction on Wednesday, November 18. The virtual learning will continue through December 1.
The district hopes to have students back on campus by December 2.
Students will be sent home with technology devices and class materials.
