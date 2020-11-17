Advertisement

Walmart to limit number of customers in stores amid coronavirus surge

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
(CNN) - Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.

It comes as coronavirus cases reach record levels.

In April, the retail giant started restricting the number of people to 20 percent of its store capacity, or lower if mandated by local officials.

For a brief time, though, the company’s stores stopped counting the number of customers that entered.

Like other retailers, Walmart is spreading out Black Friday sales to limit the number of people in stores during the holiday shopping season.

The retailer’s Black Friday deals will last three weekends, which will begin on its website before hitting stores a few days later.

